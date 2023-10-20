Choate Investment Advisors Buys 164 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 164,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.48.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.70. The company had a trading volume of 113,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.84 and a 200 day moving average of $280.64. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.41 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

