Choate Investment Advisors Buys 2,039 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 440.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Altria Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Altria Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.62. 793,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,718,254. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.89%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

