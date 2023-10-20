Choate Investment Advisors Buys 81 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Intuit by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Intuit by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 471,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,023,000 after purchasing an additional 68,506 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intuit by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 270,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $519.24. 142,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,418. The company has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $523.73 and a 200 day moving average of $477.55. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.