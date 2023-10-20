Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 514.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,371,000 after purchasing an additional 279,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,974,000 after purchasing an additional 180,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $95.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day moving average is $100.39.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

