Choate Investment Advisors Has $7.63 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $221.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

