Choate Investment Advisors Has $785,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMG. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,160.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,848.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,673. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,877.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,951.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

