Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 1,280 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 112.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $207.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,631. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.72. The firm has a market cap of $201.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $114,550.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,255.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $114,550.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,255.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 674,431 shares of company stock valued at $143,801,239 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

