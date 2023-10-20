Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 360 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.95.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $251.47 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.21 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

