Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 3,840 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CSX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.03. 3,139,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,108,063. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.05.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

