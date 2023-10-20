Choate Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.00. The stock had a trading volume of 58,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,466. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.13 and its 200-day moving average is $372.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $258.89 and a 1-year high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.