Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Chubb by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Chubb by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $210.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

