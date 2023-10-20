Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Chubb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $210.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.04.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

