CIBC Increases Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $23.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ERF. StockNews.com started coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerplus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.22.

Enerplus Trading Up 1.5 %

Enerplus stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.13. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.30%. The firm had revenue of $350.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Enerplus by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 86,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 69,948 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $348,909,000,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Enerplus by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

