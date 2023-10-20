Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $61.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIEN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ciena from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Get Ciena alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIEN

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $51,449.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $175,430.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,575,015.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,077 shares of company stock worth $1,596,689. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ciena has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.