Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.93.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,102 shares of company stock worth $4,605,690 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $502.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $389.48 and a one year high of $525.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

