Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

