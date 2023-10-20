Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.10, but opened at $25.71. Citizens Financial Group shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 747,181 shares traded.

The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CFG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,928,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

