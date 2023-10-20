Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) and Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) Critical Comparison

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) and Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Clearfield and Franklin Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield 14.91% 17.69% 14.41% Franklin Wireless -6.23% -6.94% -5.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clearfield and Franklin Wireless’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield $270.88 million 1.51 $49.36 million $3.22 8.33 Franklin Wireless $45.95 million 0.72 -$2.86 million ($0.24) -11.71

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Clearfield has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Wireless. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearfield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

66.6% of Clearfield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Clearfield shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Clearfield has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Clearfield and Franklin Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield 0 3 4 0 2.57 Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearfield presently has a consensus target price of $80.43, suggesting a potential upside of 200.22%. Given Clearfield’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clearfield is more favorable than Franklin Wireless.

Summary

Clearfield beats Franklin Wireless on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures. It also provides WaveSmart, which are optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and outdoor cabinet and fiber active cabinet products. The company offers StreetSmart, a portfolio of fiber management products; FieldShield, a fiber pathway and protection method for reducing the cost of broadband deployment; and YOURx platform that consists of hardened terminals, test access points, and various drop cable options for portions of the access network across various fiber drop cable media. It also provides CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures, including CraftSmart Fiber Protection Pedestals and CraftSmart Fiber Protection Vaults integrated solutions optimized to house FieldSmart products at the last mile access point of the network in above-grade or below-grade installations. The company offers fiber and copper assemblies with an industry-standard or customer-specified configuration; and designs and manufactures custom solutions for in-the-box and network connectivity assemblies specific to that customer's product line. It provides its fiber to anywhere platform for various incumbent local exchange carriers, competitive local exchange carriers, wireless operators, and multiple systems operators and cable TV companies, as well as the utility/municipality, enterprise, and data center markets. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses; and JEXtream, a cloud based telecom grade server platform for 5G devices and routers that enables enhanced remote management of device functionality. The company directly markets and sells its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

