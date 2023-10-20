Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO Sells $196,500.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,359.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -177.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.59 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. Analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

