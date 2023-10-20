CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNHI. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CNH Industrial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.02.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CNHI

CNH Industrial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 5.99. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.