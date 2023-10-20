Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $480,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Tesla were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.26.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $220.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

