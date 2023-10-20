Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Intel Stock Down 0.5 %

Intel stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.67 billion, a PE ratio of -162.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.