Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Invests $203,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

