Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 284 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,102,000 after purchasing an additional 108,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,768 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after purchasing an additional 55,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

MTB opened at $119.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.57 and its 200 day moving average is $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.71.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

