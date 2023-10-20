Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $481.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.59.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.26%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

