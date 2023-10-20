Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 1,500 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 273.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 868.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000.

CEF stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

