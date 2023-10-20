Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 300 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after buying an additional 11,195,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after buying an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.