Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 545 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

