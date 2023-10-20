Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 600 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $92.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

