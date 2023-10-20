Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Takes $251,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $405,248,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.11.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $402.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.09 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $401.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

