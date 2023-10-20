Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.52

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$58.52 and last traded at C$58.70, with a volume of 3093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Desjardins cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$79.39.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

About Cogeco Communications

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

