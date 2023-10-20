Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTSH. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

CTSH opened at $65.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $72.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.64.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

