Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $70,112,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.07 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $177.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

