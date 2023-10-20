Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS.

Comerica Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,287. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Comerica from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Comerica by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

