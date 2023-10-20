Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Gap Down to $49.31

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.31, but opened at $47.32. Commerce Bancshares shares last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 34,694 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $75,260.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $751,200 and have sold 6,957 shares worth $334,258. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

