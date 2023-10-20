Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $65,920.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,515,774.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $67,300.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,211.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $65,920.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,515,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,972 shares of company stock worth $1,378,981. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CVLT traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $66.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,211. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $78.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -110.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.98.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

