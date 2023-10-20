Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Price Performance

Shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $4.76.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $951.69 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the first quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the second quarter worth $47,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

