Comparing Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) and Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Altamira Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 0 1 8 0 2.89 Altamira Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus price target of $83.23, indicating a potential upside of 148.82%. Given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Altamira Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -178.91% -220.54% -44.07% Altamira Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Altamira Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Altamira Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $363.33 million 6.58 -$707.42 million ($10.24) -3.27 Altamira Therapeutics $320,000.00 3.46 -$27.80 million N/A N/A

Altamira Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Risk and Volatility

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altamira Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Altamira Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Altamira Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Altamira Therapeutics beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company's products candidatures include DTX401, an adeno-associated virus 8 (AAV8) gene therapy clinical candidate for the treatment of patients with glycogen storage disease type Ia; DTX301, an AAV8 gene therapy for the treatment of patients with ornithine transcarbamylase; UX143, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; GTX-102, an antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of Angelman syndrome; UX111 (ABO-102), an AAV9 gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of patients with Sanfilippo syndrome type A, or MPS IIIA, a rare lysosomal storage disease; UX701, for the treatment of Wilson disease; and UX053 for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type III. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; REGENXBIO Inc.; Bayer Healthcare LLC; GeneTx; Mereo; University of Pennsylvania; Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.; Solid Biosciences Inc.; Regeneron; Abeona; and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

About Altamira Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs in Switzerland, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company develops OligoPhore/SemaPhore, a platform for delivery of oligonucleotides, such as small interfering ribonucleic acid or messenger RNA into target cells. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also developing AM-401 for the treatment of KRAS driven cancer; AM-411 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and changed its name to Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. in July 2021. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

