Comparing BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -5.42% -9.30% -1.33% BRT Apartments 10.97% 3.99% 1.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and BRT Apartments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $563.01 million N/A -$93.48 million N/A N/A BRT Apartments $70.53 million 4.60 $49.96 million $0.52 33.08

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BRT Apartments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

28.9% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of BRT Apartments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and BRT Apartments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A BRT Apartments 0 0 2 0 3.00

BRT Apartments has a consensus price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 60.85%. Given BRT Apartments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats CBL & Associates Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of June 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

