Comparing Coty (NYSE:COTY) & Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT)

Coty and Safety Shot are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Coty and Safety Shot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty 9.15% 12.66% 3.79% Safety Shot -210.13% -211.48% -117.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.1% of Coty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Safety Shot shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Coty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Safety Shot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coty $5.55 billion 1.48 $508.20 million $0.57 16.89 Safety Shot $6.20 million 5.98 -$15.22 million ($0.55) -2.45

This table compares Coty and Safety Shot’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Coty has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Shot. Safety Shot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Coty has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Shot has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Coty and Safety Shot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty 0 8 5 0 2.38 Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coty currently has a consensus price target of $12.58, indicating a potential upside of 30.61%. Given Coty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coty is more favorable than Safety Shot.

Summary

Coty beats Safety Shot on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coty

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co. brands. The company provides Consumer Beauty segment products primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, traditional food and drug retailers, and e-commerce retailers under the Adidas, Beckham, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bourjois, Bruno Banani, CoverGirl, Jovan, Max Factor, Mexx, Monange, Nautica, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, and Sally Hansen brands. It also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Coty Inc. is a subsidiary of JAB Beauty B.V.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc. and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc. in September 2023. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

