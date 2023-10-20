Comparing Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology -122.85% -30.48% -25.07% Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Digihost Technology has a beta of 6.66, suggesting that its stock price is 566% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iris Energy has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Digihost Technology and Iris Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.19 million 1.24 $4.33 million ($0.86) -1.22 Iris Energy $75.51 million 2.74 -$171.87 million N/A N/A

Digihost Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iris Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Digihost Technology and Iris Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Iris Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 262.90%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Digihost Technology.

Summary

Iris Energy beats Digihost Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

