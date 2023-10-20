Comparing Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) and Its Rivals

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) is one of 27 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ermenegildo Zegna to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ermenegildo Zegna’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ermenegildo Zegna 1 0 1 0 2.00 Ermenegildo Zegna Competitors 300 1454 2121 62 2.49

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ermenegildo Zegna and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ermenegildo Zegna presently has a consensus price target of $13.97, indicating a potential upside of 16.92%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 17.78%. Given Ermenegildo Zegna’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ermenegildo Zegna has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ermenegildo Zegna $1.57 billion $54.24 million N/A Ermenegildo Zegna Competitors $2.05 billion $139.72 million 18.85

Ermenegildo Zegna’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Profitability

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ermenegildo Zegna N/A N/A N/A Ermenegildo Zegna Competitors -427.99% 5.68% 1.39%

Summary

Ermenegildo Zegna rivals beat Ermenegildo Zegna on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa' Semplice.

