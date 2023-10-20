Comparing Quest Solution (QUES) and The Competition

Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES – Get Free Report) is one of 330 publicly-traded companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Quest Solution to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Solution and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Solution N/A N/A N/A Quest Solution Competitors -36.56% -39.60% -8.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Quest Solution and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Solution 0 0 0 0 N/A Quest Solution Competitors 366 1568 3132 23 2.55

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 25.02%. Given Quest Solution’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quest Solution has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

30.6% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of Quest Solution shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quest Solution and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Solution N/A N/A -36.42 Quest Solution Competitors $470.92 million -$6.93 million 442.91

Quest Solution’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Quest Solution. Quest Solution is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Quest Solution

Quest Solution, Inc. operates as a systems integrator with a focus on design, delivery, deployment, and support of integrated mobile and automatic identification data collection solutions in the United States. It also manufactures and distributed labels, tags, ribbons, and RFIC identification tags; bar code labels; and provides consultancy services for selecting, designing, and manufacturing labels for products offered by their customers. In addition, the company offers end to end solutions, including hardware, service contracts, software, communications, and lifecycle management services. The company also provides various packaged software solutions, including order entry, direct store delivery and route, intelligent order entry, iTrack Internet tracking system, warehouse, proof of delivery, WTMiP, Quest total solutions as a service, and easy order online purchasing portal, as well as media and label business. It serves manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, retail, food, and healthcare sectors. Quest Solution, Inc. is based in Eugene, Oregon.

