Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of Compass stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $974.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $5.16.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 90.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $69,383.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 750,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,183.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 49,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $177,148.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 757,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $69,383.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 750,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,560 shares of company stock worth $482,435. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

