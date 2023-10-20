Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several research firms have commented on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

NYSE:CAG opened at $27.16 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 306,086 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

