Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,436 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $155.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $117.10 and a one year high of $165.41. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.19.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

