Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $516,000 Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Aviva PLC raised its position in Cognex by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its position in Cognex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 125,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Cognex by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,529,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,696,000 after buying an additional 115,057 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cognex by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cognex by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 449,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after buying an additional 163,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CGNX opened at $36.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

