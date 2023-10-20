Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

FTCS opened at $74.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.38.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.