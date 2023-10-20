Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,257,000 after buying an additional 7,196,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

