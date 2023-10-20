Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,070 Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Central Securities by 275.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Central Securities by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Price Performance

Shares of CET opened at $35.83 on Friday. Central Securities Co. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.